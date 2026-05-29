US and Iran 'very close' to deal, Vance says

29 May 2026 13:13 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance has stated that the United States and Iran have not yet reached a peace agreement, but noted that both sides are "very close" to achieving one, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Vance, Washington and Tehran continue to work on resolving the issue through ongoing negotiations and diplomatic contacts.

The statement comes amid growing reports about possible efforts to ease tensions between the two countries following recent regional escalation and military confrontations.

Earlier, Axios reported that the United States and Iran had allegedly agreed on a draft Memorandum of Understanding.

U.S. officials claimed their Iranian counterparts told them through mediators that they had the necessary approvals and were prepared to sign. An official from one of the mediating countries confirmed this.

However, Iran’s Tasnim news agency later denied that the text of the memorandum had been finalized or officially approved, indicating that negotiations are still ongoing and that no final agreement has yet been reached.