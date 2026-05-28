Video highlighting President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Shusha shared on his social media accounts [VIDEO]

28 May 2026 21:10 (UTC+04:00)

A video highlighting President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev's visit to the Boyuk Galaderesi village of Shusha has been shared on his social media accounts.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!