27 May 2026 18:12 (UTC+04:00)

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The Scottish Parliament has supported the idea of holding a referendum on independence from the United Kingdom, AzerNEWS reports.

The statement was published by the Scottish government on the social network X.

Scottish First Minister John Swinney had previously announced on April 27, following local elections, his intention to bring the issue forward for a vote in Parliament. 72 deputies voted for the proposal, 55 against, two abstained.

At the same time, Swinney has called for the issuance of an order under Section 30 of the Scotland Act 1998, which would formally transfer the authority to the Scottish Parliament to organize an independence referendum.

The British edition of The Independent reported on May 9 that according to the results of the regional elections, the Scottish National Party (SNP) won 58 seats in parliament. The Labour Party and the UK Reform Party each won 17 seats, while the Scottish Greens won 15.

London maintains that voters in the northern part of the United Kingdom already made their decision in 2014, when 55% of Scots voted to remain part of a unified state. Nevertheless, Scottish nationalists continue to push for another referendum on independence.

Historians note that Scotland and England have existed within a single political union since 1707. Since then, several attempts have been made to pursue independence, but none have succeeded.