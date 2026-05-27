Baku-Beijing trade turnover jumps over 30% in first quarter

27 May 2026 16:29 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Sun Linjiang has praised the growing cooperation between China and Azerbaijan within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, noting that bilateral trade turnover increased by more than 30% in the first quarter of the year, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the Azerbaijani Embassy in China, Sun Linjiang made the remarks during an official reception held in Beijing on the occasion of Azerbaijan’s Independence Day on May 28.

The event brought together Chinese officials, heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Beijing and public representatives.

Addressing the gathering, Azerbaijan’s ambassador to China, Bunyad Huseynov, stated that relations between the two countries trace back to the era of the ancient Silk Road.

The ambassador stressed that the high-level political dialogue established during the 1994 official visit of National Leader Heydar Aliyev to China has been successfully advanced under Ilham Aliyev, elevating bilateral ties to the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership.

“Azerbaijan sees Chinese technologies as an important element in accelerating its energy transition,” Huseynov stated.

“Our countries are not just partners, but also co-founders of a new architecture of trade, technology and sustainable development in the region,” he added.

The ambassador also noted that Azerbaijan’s strategic position along the East-West and North-South transport corridors is strengthening its role as a reliable logistics hub connecting China and Europe.

According to Huseynov, the reopening of the Zangezur corridor, proposed by President Ilham Aliyev, could become Azerbaijan’s next major contribution to the Belt and Road Initiative.

In his speech, Sun Linjiang conveyed congratulations on behalf of the Chinese Foreign Ministry and praised Azerbaijan’s development trajectory.

“Under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan has made consistent progress through development in line with its national characteristics, ensuring economic stability, social dynamism and the well-being of the people in the country, while its international reputation continues to grow rapidly,” he said.

“As a good friend and partner, China is pleased with this,” the Chinese official added.