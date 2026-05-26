Azercell launches special campaign for HONOR smartphone buyers

26 May 2026 18:21 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The company offers up to 12 GB of free internet to HONOR customers

Azercell Telecom has introduced a special campaign for customers purchasing HONOR smartphones. Subscribers who buy selected HONOR X series smartphones will receive a free mobile internet pack for 6 months, along with an exclusive HONOR backpack.

As part of the offer, subscribers will get a monthly internet pack of 6 GB or 12 GB, depending on the selected device. The package will be renewed automatically every 28 days throughout the campaign period.

Once the campaign period is over, subscribers can continue using the same internet package with a 20% discount for the next 6 months.

The campaign is available at Azercell's official sales and service centers.

More detailed information about the campaign is available at: https://www.azercell.com/en/personal/campaigns/special-offers/honor-ile-xususi-kampaniya.html