Ceyhun Bayramov heads to New York for high-level UN Security Council session

25 May 2026 14:53 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov departed on a working visit to New York, United States, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The visit includes participation in a high-level United Nations Security Council meeting scheduled for May 26, focused on the theme "Upholding the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter and Strengthening the UN-Centered International System."

He is also expected to hold meetings with senior officials.

It must be noted that on Tuesday (26 May), the Security Council will hold a high-level open debate on "Upholding the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter and Strengthening the UN-Centred International System" under the "Maintenance of international peace and security agenda item". Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi will chair the meeting, during which UN Secretary-General António Guterres is expected to brief.

Tuesday’s open debate takes place at a time of heightened uncertainty about the future of the multilateral system and ongoing mutual recriminations between the major powers about their failure to adhere to international law, including to the Charter, and the resulting adverse effects on vulnerable populations.