Iran calls for strategic unity among Muslim countries
A senior Iranian official has suggested that Muslim-majority countries could become the world’s most powerful bloc if they unite and form a military and economic alliance, AzerNEWS reports.
According to Iran International, the official suggested building this association on the model of the North Atlantic Alliance.
Mohammad-Hassan Nami, a special aide to Iran’s interior minister, stated that the world’s 57 Muslim countries could collectively emerge as a dominant global force if they established what he described as an "Islamic NATO."
He noted that such an alliance would benefit from the combined economic strength and strategic geographic position of its members, particularly control over key global maritime chokepoints, including the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab al-Mandab Strait, both of which are considered critical routes for international energy and trade flows.
Image: IRGC / WANA / Reuters
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