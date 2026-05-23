Chemical plant emergency triggers large-scale evacuation in California

23 May 2026 19:41 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Authorities in California have evacuated more than 40,000 residents from the city of Garden Grove due to the risk of an explosion or leakage from a storage tank containing a hazardous chemical, AzerNEWS reports, citing CNN.

The tank, which belongs to GKN Aerospace Transparency, is filled with methyl methacrylate, a toxic and highly flammable substance known to cause respiratory health issues.

Emergency services have been working since May 21 to prevent a potential explosion. According to response teams, the storage unit has been overheating for an extended period, raising concerns about a possible rupture or blast.

Officials warned that the situation could result in either a spill of more than 2,600 liters of the chemical or a full-scale explosion if the temperature of the tank is not stabilized.

The temperature of the tank is continuing to decrease, Orange County Fire Authority Division Chief and Unified Incident Commander Craig Covey said.

"It’s down to a temperature around 61 degrees, with 50 being its happy place," Covey said