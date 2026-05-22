Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visit Urban Expo exhibition [PHOTOS]
Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Founder and Head of the IDEA Public Union, and Arzu Aliyeva, Head of the Baku Media Center, toured the Urban Expo exhibition, organized as part of the 13th Session of the United Nations World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, AzerNEWS reports.
Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva familiarized themselves with the projects and modern urban development solutions presented at the national pavilions and exhibition stands of Azerbaijan and other participating countries.
During the event, they also interacted with participants and guests and took commemorative photos with them.
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