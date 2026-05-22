WUF13 hears calls for more inclusive urban planning models

22 May 2026 13:20 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Many educational institutions around the world continue to promote approaches that fail to correspond to real urban challenges, according to Vity Nsalambi, who called for a fundamental rethinking of architectural education and training.

Speaking at the event titled “From Sustainable Development Goals to Housing” during the 13th session of the World Urban Forum 13, Nsalambi said architects and urban planners often make decisions without listening to the people directly affected by them, AzerNEWS reports.

“I believe architectural education and training must be reconsidered. Sometimes architects and planners make decisions without listening to communities. This approach must change,” he said.

Nsalambi emphasized the importance of stronger cooperation among professional networks and governance structures to create more effective public policies and regulations.

“If we can bring together different professional networks and governance structures, we can formulate better-targeted public policies and implement effective regulations,” he noted.

According to the Angolan architect, integrating these approaches could pave the way for truly sustainable and resilient solutions in urban development and housing policy.