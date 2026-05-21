China–Russia trade increases in January–April

21 May 2026 22:45 (UTC+04:00)

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Trade between China and Russia increased significantly in the January–April period, rising by 19.7% year on year to reach 85.2 billion U.S. dollars, according to China’s Ministry of Commerce (MOC), marking a strong start to the year, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

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