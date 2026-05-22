South Gas Corridor builds financial strength as cash reserves near $3 bln
The liquidity position of the South Gas Corridor CJSC (SGC) is expected to remain strong over the next 12–18 months, supported by substantial cash reserves and stable financial inflows, AzerNEWS reports, citing a new assessment by Moody’s. The rating agency said the outlook is underpinned by approximately...
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