Nizami Ganjavi Museum welcomes over 3,000 visitors [PHOTOS]

21 May 2026 17:04 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The National Museum of Azerbaijani Literature named after Nizami Ganjavi celebrated International Museum Day with an Open Doors event, inviting the public to explore its rich collections and literary treasures, AzerNEWS reports.

This annual tradition offers a unique opportunity for visitors to engage with the country's literary heritage and learn about the figures who shaped Azerbaijani literature.

Throughout the day, the institution welcomed a large number of visitors, including secondary school students, teachers, and students from various universities, foreigners temporarily residing in the country, as well as guests visiting within the framework of the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13).

Visitors were given detailed information about prominent figures of Azerbaijani literature, the exhibits on display, and key literary facts.

Over the course of the day, the museum received a total of 3,278 visitors.

The initiative is aimed at supporting and highlighting the role of museums in introducing citizens to Azerbaijan's national and cultural heritage.

The Nizami Ganjavi National Museum of Azerbaijani Literature is one of the most significant cultural institutions in Azerbaijan, dedicated to preserving and showcasing the rich literary heritage of the country. Named after the great 12th-century poet Nizami Ganjavi, one of the most important figures in Azerbaijani literature and world poetry.

The museum captivates visitors with its striking blue majolica on the facade, adorned with statues of six prominent figures from Azerbaijani literature. These include Fuzuli, Vagif, Mirza Fatali Akhundov, Natavan, Jalil Mammadguluzade, and Jafar Jabbarli.

Housed in a building constructed in 1850 as a one-story caravanserai, the museum was extensively renovated in 1943. During this renovation, the facade and interior were redesigned in a national style, and the statues of notable Azerbaijani literary figures were placed on the balcony.

The museum spans 2,500 square meters, with a collection that includes over 3,000 manuscripts, rare books, illustrations, portraits, sculptures, miniatures, documentary photos, and other significant items displayed across 30 main halls and 10 auxiliary rooms. On May 14, 1945, the museum officially opened its doors to the public, quickly becoming a central cultural landmark in Baku.

Visitors can explore a variety of multimedia materials, including films, performance clips, music pieces by renowned Azerbaijani composers, and poetry recitations by celebrated actors. Among the museum's most popular exhibits are the halls dedicated to the lives and works of important historical figures, such as the 13th-century scholar Nasiraddin Tusi, the mystic Shams Tabrizi, poets Zulfugar Shirvani and Molla Gasim Shirvani, Shah Ismail Khatayi, Hasan Bay Zardabi, and the playwright Husein Javid.

In the museum's monitor room, visitors can access comprehensive information about Azerbaijani literature, culture, and traditions, available in Azerbaijani, Russian, English, and other languages.

This makes the museum a centre for cultural education and a must-visit for anyone interested in Azerbaijan's rich literary heritage.