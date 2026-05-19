President Ilham Aliyev receives Deputy Prime Minister of Slovakia [PHOTOS]

19 May 2026 15:22 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Tomáš Taraba, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Environment of the Slovak Republic, on May 19, AzerNEWS reports.

The head of state recalled his visit to Slovakia last year and Prime Minister Robert Fico’s visit to Azerbaijan. The head of state noted that high-level delegations from Slovakia have recently visited Azerbaijan, emphasizing that this demonstrates active cooperation between the two countries. President Ilham Aliyev commended the existing friendship and partnership between Azerbaijan and Slovakia and expressed his satisfaction with the level of cooperation.

Expressing gratitude for the hospitality, Tomáš Taraba stated that Slovakia has always stood by Azerbaijan. He emphasized that his country consistently supports Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.

The Deputy Prime Minister of Slovakia noted that Azerbaijan has been a reliable supplier whenever his country needed natural gas.

Tomáš Taraba also stressed the importance of holding the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum in Azerbaijan.

Thanking him for the kind words, President Ilham Aliyev stated that Azerbaijan currently supplies natural gas to 12 European countries, including 10 member states of the European Union, and highlighted the possibility of increasing this number in the future.

During the meeting, the sides noted that bilateral relations are of a strategic partnership nature and exchanged views on prospects for cooperation.