Program of Baku Contemporary Music Days announced [PHOTOS]

18 May 2026 11:03 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The 4th Baku Contemporary Music Days will take place from May 18 to 24, AzerNEWS reports.

The event is organized with the support of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Science and Education and the Culture Ministry, and at the initiative of the Baku Contemporary Music Society.

The festival will once again bring together local and international composers and performers working in the field of contemporary academic music. This year's main goal is to strengthen Azerbaijan's position on the international contemporary music scene.

The program will feature works by 20th- and 21st-century composers, performed by local ensembles such as the Cadenza Orchestra, the BCMS Ensemble, and soloists, alongside internationally recognized contemporary music groups including Catinblack and the C2E2 Ensemble. Guest performers and lecturers from various countries, among them Szilard Benes, Aleksey Potapov, Rachel Walker, and others, will also take part in the festival.

The festival will include morning, afternoon, and evening sessions open to the public.

Concerts, lectures, and workshops will be held at some of Baku's leading cultural venues, including the International Mugham Center, the Azerbaijan State Museum of Musical Culture, the Gara Garayev House-Museum, and the Baku Museum Center.

The program includes around 40 musical works, among them several world premieres. Some of these compositions were specially commissioned for the festival.

Traditionally, the final day of the festival will feature a screening of a film dedicated to one of the world's most influential composers, Morton Feldman, with Azerbaijani subtitles.

Advance registration is required, as the number of seats is limited.

Additional information is available on the festival's official website and social media pages:

Facebook page

Instagram page

Official festival website

Media partners of the festival are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.