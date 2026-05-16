Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister arrives in Azerbaijan to attend WUF13 [PHOTOS]

16 May 2026 11:59 (UTC+04:00)

At Heydar Aliyev International Airport, the Cambodian Deputy PM was welcomed by officials.

Say Sam Al, Deputy Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia and Minister of Land Management, arrived in Azerbaijan on Saturday to attend the 13th Session of the United Nations World Urban Forum (WUF13), AzerNEWS reports.

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