Iran calls for stronger urban resilience and post-conflict reconstruction efforts

17 May 2026 12:39 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Current global conflicts are causing extensive destruction to urban infrastructure and seriously disrupting housing supply systems, representatives of Iran stated during discussions on sustainable urban development, Gholamreza Kazemian, Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development for Urban Planning and Architecture of the Islamic Republic of Iran, said during a ministerial roundtable held within the framework of WUF13 in Baku, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the remarks, armed conflicts have resulted in the destruction of thousands of homes and the displacement of millions of people, significantly undermining the sustainable development of cities around the world.

The Iranian side emphasized that the reconstruction of post-war areas and the restoration of affected territories should be treated as an urgent global priority.

Officials also stressed that targeted urban planning strategies play an important role in strengthening local risk management capacities and increasing resilience to climate change and other challenges.

Iran reaffirmed its support for international cooperation aimed at improving urban planning systems and humanitarian living conditions, while continuing to advance national municipal development initiatives.

The statements were made in the context of broader international discussions on sustainable cities, post-conflict recovery, and the implementation of global urban development agendas.