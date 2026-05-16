Zelenskyy vows stronger long-range strikes on Russian territory

16 May 2026 20:30 (UTC+04:00)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that Ukraine will intensify its long-range strikes on Russian territory in response to the actions of Russian forces, AzerNEWS reports.

Writing on Telegram, Zelenskyy described the operations carried out by the Ukrainian Armed Forces as “long-range sanctions,” emphasizing that they were a direct response to Russian attacks against Ukraine.

“This is our completely fair response to what the Russians are doing,” Zelenskyy stated. “Our long-range sanctions have targeted Russian oil-related facilities and ships located approximately 1,000 kilometers from the contact line.”

The Ukrainian leader’s remarks come amid a sharp escalation in aerial warfare between the two countries. According to reports, Russian forces launched a record 1,428 drones against Ukraine between May 13 and 14. During the night leading into May 16 alone, Russia reportedly deployed nearly 300 drones in attacks across Ukrainian territory.

The latest developments highlight the growing intensity of the conflict, with both sides increasingly relying on long-range drone and missile operations targeting strategic infrastructure far from the front lines.