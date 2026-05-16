Turkic World’s GDP surpasses $2.1 trillion, strengthening its global economic standing

16 May 2026 12:24 (UTC+04:00)

In 2025, the total gross domestic product of the Turkic world has exceeded $2.1 trillion, placing it among the top 10 global economic regions in terms of potential, AzerNEWS reports.

Vusal Gasimli, Executive Director of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, made the remarks during the Second Solidarity Forum of NGOs of the Organization of Turkic States.

Gasimli noted that trade turnover among Turkic states exceeded $1.3 trillion last year, underscoring the deepening economic integration across the region.

“The population of our countries has already reached 180 million, while our total territory spans 4.5 million square kilometers. This is larger than the territory of the European Union,” he said.

He added that the member states of the Organization of Turkic States now account for approximately 1 percent of the world’s population, 2 percent of global GDP, and more than 3 percent of global trade.

Highlighting economic performance, Gasimli pointed out that member countries recorded strong growth last year. Kyrgyzstan’s economy expanded by more than 11 percent, Uzbekistan by over 7 percent, Kazakhstan by more than 6 percent, and Türkiye by 3.5 percent. Azerbaijan’s non-oil sector also grew by nearly 5 percent.

“Not only our position, but also our development dynamics are accelerating rapidly,” he said.

Turning to post-conflict reconstruction, Gasimli stressed that Azerbaijan has created one of the most unique urban development models in the post–World War II era. He said no other country has rebuilt so many cities, towns, and villages in such a short period using its own internal resources.

By 2035, nearly 200 settlements are expected to be restored in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur, he said, calling it an extraordinary achievement.

“Considering that all of this is being implemented using Azerbaijan’s internal capabilities, it is a source of great pride,” he added.

Gasimli also noted that more than 40 settlements have already witnessed the return of residents. The newly built cities, towns, and villages are being developed in line with the highest standards, based on smart city and smart village concepts, with advanced technological solutions fully integrated into infrastructure planning.