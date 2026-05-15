President Ilham Aliyev: Today, the role and position of the Organization of Turkic States in global affairs are strengthening

15 May 2026 15:31 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

"Today, the international standing of the Organization of Turkic States is growing, and its role and position in global affairs are strengthening," said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during his speech at the informal Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States held in Turkistan, Kazakhstan, AzerNEWS reports.

"Having assumed the chairmanship at the Gabala Summit in October last year, Azerbaijan is working toward further deepening cooperation within the framework of the organization," the head of state emphasized.