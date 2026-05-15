President Ilham Aliyev: Today, the role and position of the Organization of Turkic States in global affairs are strengthening
"Today, the international standing of the Organization of Turkic States is growing, and its role and position in global affairs are strengthening," said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during his speech at the informal Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States held in Turkistan, Kazakhstan, AzerNEWS reports.
"Having assumed the chairmanship at the Gabala Summit in October last year, Azerbaijan is working toward further deepening cooperation within the framework of the organization," the head of state emphasized.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!