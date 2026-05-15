Azerbaijan's entry takes stage at Eurovision2026 Second Semi-Final [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

15 May 2026 15:56 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan has been represented by singer Jamila Hashimova (JIVA), who has performed at the second semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 in Austria, AzerNEWS reports.

The Azerbaijani entrant performed second on stage and presented the song "Just Go", which explores themes of love, heartbreak, and inner strength.

Composed by Fuad Javadov, with lyrics by Fuad Javadov and Nurlana Jafarova, the song tells the story of someone rediscovering themselves and turning a new page in life after a relationship ends in disappointment. JIVA's powerful vocals and emotional performance play a central role in conveying the message of resilience and personal renewal.

Jamila Hashimova is an Azerbaijani singer known for her powerful vocals and sincere stage performances. Her artistic journey began in 2003 when she finished second at the Baku Autumn competition. In 2007, she participated in the Show Time project.

Throughout her career, she has taken part in a number of musical projects. She performed with the renowned RAST ensemble led by Rashad Hashimov and appeared on stage at the prestigious Montreux Jazz Festival. Later, as the lead vocalist of Hazz Band, she blended jazz elements with contemporary pop music.

Since 2017, JIVA has continued her career as a solo artist, releasing songs in pop, dance, and R&B genres in Azerbaijani, Russian, and English. In 2025, she achieved another major milestone by winning The Voice of Azerbaijan as part of Roya Aykhan's team.

The singer is not new to the Eurovision stage. Back in 2011, JIVA reached the top three in Azerbaijan's Eurovision national selection, marking an early connection with the contest that would eventually lead her to represent the country on the international stage.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2026 is taking place in Vienna, Austria. The first semi-final was held on May 12. The second semi-final is scheduled for May 14, and the grand final for May 16, 2026.

In total, around 35 participating countries are expected to compete in this jubilee edition of Eurovision, with artists divided between the two semi-finals.

The shows will be hosted by Austrian presenters Victoria Swarovski and Michael Ostrowski, who will guide viewers through one of the most anticipated music events of the year.

Azerbaijan achieved an impressive streak at the Eurovision Song Contest, finishing in the Top 5 for five consecutive years: 3rd place in 2009, 5th in 2010, victory in 2011, followed by 4th place in 2012 and 2nd in 2013.

Photo Credit: Sarah Louise Bennett / EBU