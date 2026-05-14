Students of Karabakh University perform at Kharibulbul Int'l Music Festival [PHOTOS]

14 May 2026 20:12 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Within the 9th Kharibulbul International Music Festival organized in Shusha on the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, a concert featuring students of the Faculty of Arts of Karabakh University, as well as teachers and professional artists, has taken place at the scenic Jidir Plain, AzerNEWS reports.

This performance became one of the most memorable parts of the festival program, combining an atmosphere of inspiration, high artistic taste, and the younger generation's commitment to preserving and developing rich musical traditions.

The concert program prepared by the students featured works by Azerbaijani and foreign composers, distinguished by their genre diversity. The young performers demonstrated not only professional training and stage culture, but also sincere dedication to art, successfully conveying the depth of musical expression and creating a special mood for the audience. Each performance reflected talent, creative exploration, and the students' serious approach to their chosen path.

The concert at Jidir Plain was not merely a musical event, but a vivid symbol of generational continuity and the spiritual richness of Azerbaijan. The performance by Karabakh University students once again highlighted the importance of art in promoting cultural heritage and nurturing a new generation of creative youth. The warm reception from the audience, sincere applause, and the special atmosphere of the evening added even greater emotional depth and solemnity to the event.

Thus, the concert by students of the Faculty of Arts of Karabakh University made an important contribution to the overall concept of the Kharibulbul Festival, demonstrating that cultural life in Karabakh is actively developing, enriched with new names, new voices, and new artistic achievements.