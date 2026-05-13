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Wednesday, May 13, 2026

bp joins SOCAR-led Ustyurt energy project in Uzbekistan

13 May 2026 14:46 (UTC+04:00)
bp joins SOCAR-led Ustyurt energy project in Uzbekistan
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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Documents related to BP joining the Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) for the exploration, development, and production of the Ustyurt investment blocks were signed during the 28th International Exhibition and Conference “Oil and Gas of Uzbekistan (OGU-2026)” held in Tashkent on May 13, 2026, AzerNEWS reports.

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