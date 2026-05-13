bp joins SOCAR-led Ustyurt energy project in Uzbekistan
Documents related to BP joining the Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) for the exploration, development, and production of the Ustyurt investment blocks were signed during the 28th International Exhibition and Conference “Oil and Gas of Uzbekistan (OGU-2026)” held in Tashkent on May 13, 2026, AzerNEWS reports.
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