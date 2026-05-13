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Wednesday, May 13, 2026

Gold and silver prices rise on COMEX

13 May 2026 13:25 (UTC+04:00)
Gold and silver prices rise on COMEX
Ulviyya Poladova
Ulviyya Poladova
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Prices for precious metals moved higher during trading on the COMEX Commodity Exchange in New York. The price of one troy ounce of gold increased by...

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