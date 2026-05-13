ADA University holds graduation day for "Caspian Basin Studies" program

13 May 2026 16:39 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The "Caspian Basin Studies" program, traditionally organized every year by the Professional Development Program of ADA University, concluded on May 8, AzerNEWS reports.

During the "Graduation Day" of the program, which took place from May 4-8 this year, certificates were presented to 20 mid- and high-ranking foreign diplomats newly appointed to Azerbaijan, representing 18 different countries. Participants included representatives from Argentina, Brazil, Belgium, France, Germany, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Pakistan, Turkey, United Kingdom, Ukraine, the United States, as well as the European Union.

The main purpose of the program is to acquaint foreign diplomats with regional developments, deepen their knowledge of the Caspian region, and provide a comprehensive understanding of Azerbaijan’s rich history, strategic policy, and development priorities.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the event, Vice-Rector for Academic Affairs of ADA University Elkin Nurmammadov emphasized that the course is the "flagship" project among the university’s Professional Development Programs, congratulated the diplomats graduating from the program, and expressed hope that this productive cooperation would continue in the future.

Advisor to the Vice Rector of ADA University and Head of the Professional Development Program Aygun Hajiyeva touched upon the historical significance of the program and noted that within the framework of the project, which celebrates its 15th anniversary this year, 385 foreign diplomats from more than 100 countries have participated to date.

Ten ambassadors of foreign countries attending the event also congratulated the diplomats and highlighted the contribution of the program to the development of diplomatic relations.

Within the framework of week-long seminars and roundtable discussions, diplomats held interactive discussions with Dean of the School of International and Public Affairs at ADA University Professor Azer Babayev, as well as with the university’s academic staff and leading officials of the country.

Among the speakers were Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan for Special Assignments Elchin Amirbayov, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aykhan Hajizada, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons Fuad Huseynov, advisor to the Minister of Economy Professor Taleh Ziyadov, Chairman of the Board of the Center of Analysis of International Relations Professor Farid Shafiyev, and Director of the Department of Analysis of the Economy and Energy Sector of SOCAR Ahmad Humbatov, who answered diplomats’ questions.

Topics presented during the program included Azerbaijan’s economic transformation and development strategy, the political history of the Caspian region, Azerbaijan’s role in global connectivity during a period of geopolitical fragmentation, the return process of internally displaced persons within the framework of the "Great Return" programa and the normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations.

Alongside the academic panels, as part of the practical component of the program, foreign diplomats visited the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan and exchanged views with members of parliament on regional and international issues.