Azeri Light oil price rises above $110 per barrel
The price of Azerbaijan’s flagship “Azeri Light” crude oil rose on the CIF basis at Italy’s Augusta port, increasing by 0.5 U.S. dollars, or 0.45 percent, from the previous level to reach 110.48 dollars per barrel.
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