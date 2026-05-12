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Tuesday, May 12, 2026

Azeri Light oil price rises above $110 per barrel

12 May 2026 10:05 (UTC+04:00)
Azeri Light oil price rises above $110 per barrel
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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The price of Azerbaijan’s flagship “Azeri Light” crude oil rose on the CIF basis at Italy’s Augusta port, increasing by 0.5 U.S. dollars, or 0.45 percent, from the previous level to reach 110.48 dollars per barrel.

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