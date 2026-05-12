Pakistan denies hosting Iranian military jets amid US-Iran tensions

12 May 2026 11:31 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan has denied a report published by CBS News claiming that Iranian aircraft had been stationed at the Nur Khan Airbase, describing the allegations as “false” and “sensationalized,” AzerNEWS reports.

According to a statement issued by the Pakistani Foreign Ministry, such claims are aimed at undermining ongoing efforts to ensure peace and stability in the region.

The ministry stated that Iranian and U.S. aircraft traveled to Pakistan after the ceasefire and during the first round of talks between Iran and the United States in Islamabad in order to transport diplomatic personnel, security staff, and administrative employees.

“The aircraft and part of the support personnel temporarily remained in Pakistan while awaiting the next stages of the negotiation process,” the statement said.

Islamabad stressed that the Iranian aircraft currently in the country are not connected to any military operations or activities of a military nature.

The ministry also noted that despite the absence of a new formal round of negotiations, diplomatic contacts between the sides continue, including visits by Iran’s foreign minister.

Pakistan reaffirmed its commitment to supporting dialogue, de-escalation, and efforts aimed at strengthening regional security.

Earlier, CBS News reported that Pakistan had allegedly allowed Iranian military aircraft to use its airfields amid concerns over possible U.S. strikes against Iran.