Hantavirus outbreak triggers emergency evacuation of cruise ship

10 May 2026 15:28 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The World Health Organization (WHO), in coordination with Spain’s Ministry of Health, has begun the evacuation of passengers from the cruise ship MV Hondius following a reported outbreak of hantavirus onboard, AzerNEWS reports.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced the development on the social media platform X, confirming that the disembarkation process for the first group of passengers has already started.

"Disembarkation of the first group of passengers from the Hondius has begun," he wrote, adding that epidemiological assessments of passengers are currently being conducted.

According to the WHO chief, health authorities are also coordinating charter flights with Spain’s Interior Ministry to ensure the safe and controlled repatriation of those on board.

The operation comes after health officials detected a hantavirus outbreak on the vessel.

Spanish citizens were to be the first to disembark. Next would be a flight to the Netherlands, which would transport citizens of Germany, Belgium, Greece and some of the crew.

Flights to the UK, Canada, Turkiye, France, Ireland and the US would follow later on Sunday.

Earlier Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has stated that the hantavirus does not pose a global health threat comparable to COVID-19.

Image: Chris McGrath / Getty Images