Another cruise liner hit by virus outbreak

9 May 2026 18:27 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Another major outbreak of infection has been reported aboard a cruise ship following the recent incident involving the "MV Hondias", AzerNEWS reports.

This time, more than 100 people have contracted norovirus on the Caribbean Princess cruise liner.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a total of 115 individuals were infected, including 102 passengers and 13 crew members. The ship is currently carrying more than 3,000 passengers and 1,131 staff members.

Health officials said the infected individuals mainly complained of vomiting and severe diarrhea - common symptoms associated with norovirus infection. Those affected have been isolated in their cabins, while biological samples were collected for laboratory analysis.

The cruise ship departed from Florida on April 28 and is scheduled to arrive at Port Canaveral on May 11. During the voyage, the liner made stops in the Dominican Republic and the Bahamas.

Authorities stated that once the vessel returns to port, it will undergo a full sanitary disinfection process before beginning its next voyage.

The incident follows a similar outbreak reported in March aboard another cruise ship operated by Princess Cruises, when norovirus was detected in 141 passengers and 52 crew members.

Norovirus is a highly contagious virus that causes gastrointestinal illness, typically leading to vomiting, diarrhea, stomach pain, nausea, and occasionally fever. The virus usually spreads through contaminated food, water, surfaces, or direct contact with infected individuals.