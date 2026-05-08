Washington and Tehran edge closer to new confrontation

8 May 2026 10:42 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

US President Donald Trump has urged Iran to finalize a deal with Washington “as soon as possible,” while warning that failure to do t in reneso could resulwed military strikes against Iranian territory, AzerNEWS reports.

In a post published on Truth Social, Trump issued a sharp warning to Tehran, stating that future attacks would be "a lot harder" and "a lot more violent" if an agreement is not reached quickly.

"We’ll knock them out a lot harder, and a lot more violently, in the future, if they don’t get their Deal signed, fast!" he wrote.

In addition, Trump reiterated his belief that Iran's leadership could use nuclear weapons if it gained access to them.

Trump also reported that Iran fired on three American destroyers transiting the Strait of Hormuz. According to the US president, the destroyers were not damaged, and the American military launched effective counterattacks.