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Wednesday, May 6, 2026

Azerbaijan's Central Bank updates economic growth and oil price outlook

6 May 2026 15:57 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's Central Bank updates economic growth and oil price outlook
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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The Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, Taleh Kazimov, has outlined updated macroeconomic forecasts for energy prices, economic growth, and foreign reserves during a press conference dedicated to the interest rate corridor, AzerNEWS reports. According to the projections, the average price of oil is expected to reach...

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