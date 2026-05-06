Azerbaijan's Central Bank updates economic growth and oil price outlook
The Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, Taleh Kazimov, has outlined updated macroeconomic forecasts for energy prices, economic growth, and foreign reserves during a press conference dedicated to the interest rate corridor, AzerNEWS reports. According to the projections, the average price of oil is expected to reach...
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