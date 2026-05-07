Azerbaijan seeks global partners for strategic Azerspace-3 project

7 May 2026 16:03 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Negotiations are continuing with potential satellite manufacturers, partners for joint use of the satellite, and financial institutions as part of the Azerspace-3 project, Azerbaijan’s third telecommunications satellite, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Azerbaijan National Space Agency (AZƏRKOSMOS).

The agency noted that there is no change in the planned timeline for the satellite’s readiness and operation.

“In traditional satellite systems, the operational lifespan is usually 15 years. However, modern platforms allow for different durations. Once final decisions are made regarding the manufacturer and investment allocation, further information will be provided,” the agency said.

It is worth recalling that Azerbaijan launched its first telecommunications satellite, Azerspace-1, in 2013, followed by Azerspace-2 in 2018. Since 2023, work has begun on the Azerspace-3 project, which is intended to replace Azerspace-1 in the 2028–2029 period.