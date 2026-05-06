Two dead, three injured in shooting incident in Texas, suspect detained
Two people have been killed and three others injured following a shooting incident at a commercial center and residential building in the U.S. state of Texas, AzerNEWS reports, citing international media outlets.
Authorities confirmed that the suspect, a 69-year-old man, has been taken into custody by police.
Investigators said the incident began at a Korean commercial center in the city of Carrollton, where the suspect opened fire during a business meeting, killing one person and injuring three others.
He then reportedly went to a nearby residential apartment, where he shot another individual.
Police believe the shooting may be linked to a dispute involving drugs between the suspect and the victims. The investigation is ongoing.
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