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Tuesday, May 5, 2026

Azerbaijan–Kyrgyzstan trade surges in first quarter as 2026 figures show sharp shift

5 May 2026 13:23 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan–Kyrgyzstan trade surges in first quarter as 2026 figures show sharp shift
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
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Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan recorded a sharp increase in the first quarter of 2026, reflecting a significant shift in bilateral trade dynamics, AzerNEWS reports. According to the State Customs Committee, in January–March 2026, total trade turnover between the two countries increased by 2.95 times compared to the same period of 2025, exceeding...

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