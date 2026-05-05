Azerbaijan–Kyrgyzstan trade surges in first quarter as 2026 figures show sharp shift

5 May 2026 13:23 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan recorded a sharp increase in the first quarter of 2026, reflecting a significant shift in bilateral trade dynamics, AzerNEWS reports. According to the State Customs Committee, in January–March 2026, total trade turnover between the two countries increased by 2.95 times compared to the same period of 2025, exceeding...

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!