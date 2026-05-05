İZ Community hosts 'Study in Kazakhstan' int'l education fair [PHOTOS]

5 May 2026 10:43 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

An international education fair titled "Study in Kazakhstan" has taken place at Landmark Rotunda Hall on the initiative of the networking and media platform İZ Community, AzerNEWS reports.

The opening ceremony featured speeches by Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Alim Bayel, the head of İZ Community and project organizer Rena Najafzade-Sadaddinova, and Deputy Director of the National Center for the Development of Science and Higher Education Botagoz Bermukhambetova. It was noted that such initiatives help strengthen cooperation, foster new academic partnerships, and expand opportunities for students in both countries.

The exhibition brought together leading educational institutions from Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan on a single platform, becoming an important venue for academic collaboration and direct engagement with prospective students.

As part of the project, 21 leading universities from Kazakhstan presented their educational corners, including Cardiff University Kazakhstan, Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, Kazakh University of Technology and Business, Atyrau Oil and Gas University, Satbayev University, Eurasian National University, S. Seifullin Kazakh Agro Technical Research University, Almaty Technological University, Toraighyrov University, Turan University, Turan-Astana University, Ualikhanov University, Shymkent University, Khalel Dosmukhamedov Atyrau University, Mahambet Utemisov West Kazakhstan University, Amanzholov University, Zhubanov University (including the Heriot-Watt University campus), International Educational Corporation, Kazakh National University of Water Management and Irrigation, Ahmet Yasawi University, and Karaganda University of Kazpotrebsoyuz.

From Azerbaijan, the exhibition featured leading institutions such as ADA University, Khazar University, Azerbaijan University of Languages, Azerbaijan State Pedagogical University, Avrasiya University, as well as the A-Level Education Center and top Baku lyceums.

Throughout the day, the exhibition was held in an active educational networking format. Visitors included prospective students, current students, and parents interested in studying abroad.

Participants had the opportunity to receive open consultations from university representatives, ask questions, and directly discuss admission requirements, study conditions, and future prospects. Special attention was given to strengthening educational ties between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

The international education fair "Study in Kazakhstan" demonstrated strong interest in global education and marked an important step toward strengthening academic dialogue between the two countries.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az,Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.