Oil prices remain resilient amid shipping disruptions
Oil prices edged lower on Monday after Donald Trump announced that the United States would begin efforts to assist vessels stranded in the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, AzerNEWS reports, citing Reuters. Despite the move, the absence of a peace agreement between Washington and Tehran continued to support prices above the...
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