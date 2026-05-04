Azernews.Az

Monday, May 4, 2026

Oil prices remain resilient amid shipping disruptions

4 May 2026 14:30 (UTC+04:00)
Oil prices remain resilient amid shipping disruptions
Ulviyya Poladova
Ulviyya Poladova
Read more

Oil prices edged lower on Monday after Donald Trump announced that the United States would begin efforts to assist vessels stranded in the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, AzerNEWS reports, citing Reuters. Despite the move, the absence of a peace agreement between Washington and Tehran continued to support prices above the...

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more