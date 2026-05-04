Baku, Belgrade strengthen sports cooperation [PHOTOS]

4 May 2026 11:36 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan and Serbia have held high-level talks on expanding cooperation in the field of sports, focusing on future joint projects and international collaboration, AzerNEWS reports.

A bilateral meeting was held between Azerbaijan's Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, and Serbia's Minister of Sports, Zoran Gajic.

The meeting took place during the visit of the Serbian delegation to Azerbaijan within the framework of the launch of direct Baku–Belgrade flights.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the current state and future prospects of cooperation in the field of sports between the two countries.

They also discussed opportunities for mutual exchange of experience, implementation of joint projects, and cooperation in international sporting events.

Note that the direct flights between Baku and Belgrade were launched on May 3, 2026.