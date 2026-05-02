Azerbaijani forces join EFES-2026 multinational military drills in Türkiye [PHOTOS/VIDEO]
Preparatory drills for the multinational “EFES–2026” military exercise, in which servicemen of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces are also taking part, are continuing successfully in the Republic of Türkiye, AzerNEWS reports.
According to the Ministry of Defense, participants are carrying out practical tasks based on a range of combat scenarios in line with the exercise plan.
In accordance with modern methods of warfare, the training groups are executing missions that include countering simulated enemy attacks and sabotage attempts in populated areas, securing key facilities, providing first aid to wounded personnel and organizing their evacuation, as well as conducting combat operations in tunnels, bunkers, and caves.
The drills also involve the use of artillery and mortar systems, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles, to eliminate simulated enemy heavy equipment and manpower.
The Ministry emphasized that Azerbaijani servicemen are demonstrating a high level of professionalism and combat readiness during the execution of all assigned tasks.
The “EFES–2026” exercise continues to serve as an important platform for enhancing interoperability among participating countries and improving coordination in complex operational environments.
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