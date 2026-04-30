Azerbaijan relocates 32 families to Khojavend city [PHOTOS]

30 April 2026 15:34 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

In line with the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, the process of the Great Return to territories liberated from occupation continues, AzerNEWS reports.

As part of this ongoing resettlement program, families have been relocated to the village of Khojavend in the Khojavend District. The settlers had previously been temporarily housed in various locations across the country, including dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

At this stage, 32 families comprising a total of 135 people have been resettled in the village of Khojavend. The return of residents is part of Azerbaijan’s broader efforts to restore normal life and infrastructure in the liberated territories.

Returning residents expressed gratitude for the comprehensive state support provided to them, thanking President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for the conditions created for their resettlement.

They also paid tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives during the liberation of the territories, praying for mercy for the martyrs and wishing good health to the veterans.