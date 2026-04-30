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Thursday, April 30, 2026

Azeri Light oil price jumps above $122 per barrel

30 April 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)
Azeri Light oil price jumps above $122 per barrel
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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The price of Azerbaijan’s “Azeri Light” crude oil has recorded a notable increase on international markets, AzerNEWS reports. So, according to the report, the price of Azeri Light delivered on a CIF basis at Italy’s Augusta port rose by...

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