Azeri Light oil price jumps above $122 per barrel

30 April 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

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The price of Azerbaijan’s “Azeri Light” crude oil has recorded a notable increase on international markets, AzerNEWS reports. So, according to the report, the price of Azeri Light delivered on a CIF basis at Italy’s Augusta port rose by...

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