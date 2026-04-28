Magnificent ashig music night leaves audience in awe [PHOTOS]

28 April 2026 17:18 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Magnificent concert at the International Mugham Center has brought together music lovers for an evening dedicated to Azerbaijan's rich ashig tradition, leaving a strong impression on the audience, AzerNEWS reports.

Held as part of the project "The Sound of the Saz, the Breath of the Word," the event marked 100 years since the passing of the renowned ashig master Ashig Alasgar.

Ashig Alasgar is widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in Azerbaijani folk art. His reputation extended far beyond his homeland during his lifetime, with his songs known across Turkey, Iran, and Dagestan.

Through his creativity, he introduced new musical and poetic elements that helped shape the development of ashig art, influencing generations of performers who followed.

He was also deeply familiar with the works of classical Eastern poets, including Ferdowsi, Nizami Ganjavi, Saadi Shirazi, Hafez, Imadaddin Nasimi, and Fuzuli.

Known for his exceptional memory, he could easily retain and reinterpret verses and dastans, incorporating proverbs and philosophical reflections into his songs.

His poetry reflects everyday life, focusing on the experiences of ordinary people, themes of harmony, and the connection between inner character and outward beauty, while also expressing a deep appreciation for nature.

The evening was hosted by Ilhama Gasabova, who described the event as a tribute to preserving Alasgar's legacy and cultural significance.

Speakers such as Hikmat Guliyev, Khatai Alasgarli, and Ali Kafkasyali highlighted that his work holds an important place not only in Azerbaijani literature but also across the broader Turkic cultural space. They also noted the importance of continued support for ashig art as a key part of national heritage.

The concert featured performances by well-known ashigs, including Toghrul Ayrimelli, Gozel Kalbajarli, Telli Borchali, Shahin Gazakhli, Nemat Gasimli, and Ramin Garayev.

Their performances included traditional pieces such as "Cəlili," "Orta Sarıtel," "Yar oynamasın," and "Ovşarı," which were met with enthusiastic applause.

The event marked a further contribution to the promotion of ashig art in Azerbaijan while paying tribute to the enduring legacy of Ashig Alasgar.

The classical heritage of Azerbaijani ashigs encompasses an extensive and diverse body of work, including more than 200 songs, around 150 dastans, large-scale literary and musical compositions, and between 1,500 and 2,000 poems written in traditional poetic forms such as goshma, garayli, tajnis, divani, and mukhammas.

Despite regional distinctions, ashigs are united by a common national language, a shared musical repertoire, and, most importantly, the saz—the defining instrument of the tradition. Often accompanied by instruments such as the balaban, naghara, gosha naghara, and gaval, the saz holds a special place as one of the enduring symbols of the Turkic world.

Recognizing its cultural significance, the art of Azerbaijani ashigs was inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2009.