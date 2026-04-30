Azerbaijan leans on diversification to offset oil volatility

30 April 2026 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan’s economic policy continues to undergo a structural shift away from dependence on hydrocarbons toward a more diversified and private-sector-driven model.

Recent remarks by Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov in Baku highlighted both the progress achieved and the strategic direction of future development. The central message is clear: the non-oil sector is no longer a supplementary component of the economy but its primary growth engine.

According to Mikayil Jabbarov, the non-oil and gas sector has become the leading contributor to Azerbaijan’s economic growth. This reflects years of targeted reforms aimed at reducing vulnerability to global energy price fluctuations. The expansion of this sector indicates that Azerbaijan is gradually transitioning toward a more balanced economic structure.

The minister emphasized that the share of the non-oil sector in GDP has increased significantly.

This shift is strategically important. Economies heavily dependent on natural resources often face volatility, while diversified economies tend to achieve more stable and sustainable growth. Azerbaijan’s policy trajectory suggests an awareness of this structural challenge and a deliberate attempt to mitigate it.

A key pillar of Azerbaijan’s diversification strategy is the strengthening of the private sector.

From a macroeconomic perspective, Azerbaijan’s diversification strategy serves two primary objectives: resilience and sustainability. By reducing dependence on the oil and gas sector, the country aims to buffer itself against external shocks, including fluctuations in global energy markets and geopolitical instability.

If we say that diversification is a complete reshaping of the existing economic system by a more efficient model, many countries have already achieved impressive results on this path. These countries include Chile, Malaysia, Indonesia, and so on. Another argument in favor of diversification is long-term prospects. The development of a wide range of industries, the tourism sector, the service sector will stimulate the simultaneous development of private entrepreneurship, inter-branch relations, and will create prerequisites and conditions for increasing trade turnover on the international market.

Azerbaijan’s transition toward a diversified, non-oil economic model has been institutionally anchored in the Strategic Road Maps adopted under the leadership of Ilham Aliyev on December 6, 2016. These documents constitute a comprehensive policy framework to strengthen competitiveness, ensure inclusive growth, and improve social welfare through sustainable economic development.

At their core, the Strategic Road Maps are designed to reposition Azerbaijan within the global economy by reducing dependence on hydrocarbons and fostering a resilient, innovation-driven economic system. The framework consists of 12 key documents: one overarching roadmap for the national economy and 11 sector-specific roadmaps covering priority areas.

Azerbaijan’s long-standing goal of reducing dependence on hydrocarbons is increasingly taking concrete shape. As President Aliyev highlighted in his speech at the Azerbaijani–Latvian business forum on April 22 in Baku, the country is undergoing a notable structural transformation of its economy.

"In the structure of our GDP, we have seen rapid growth over the past four to five years. The share of the non-oil sector in Azerbaijan’s GDP has increased from 50 percent to more than 70 percent, and this growth continues. This means that economic diversification has already become a reality," President Aliyev stated.

Recent assessments by Fitch Ratings highlight both the progress achieved and the structural challenges that remain. Analysts expect economic growth to accelerate again in 2026, supported by diversification efforts, fiscal adjustments, and Azerbaijan’s rising importance as a regional transit hub.

Experts forecast a renewed acceleration of GDP growth in 2026 following a period of moderate expansion. This expected improvement is likely to be driven by:

Stronger performance in the non-oil sector

Increased transit and logistics activity

Continued public investment supported by energy revenues

However, the report highlights the continued sensitivity of Azerbaijan’s economy to oil price fluctuations. The share of the non-oil sector remains volatile and has declined significantly in recent years, falling by 9 percentage points from a peak of 63.5% in 2015 as oil prices surged to a 14-year high in 2022.

Fitch noted a gradual increase in the contribution of the services sector, particularly information and communication technologies and tourism, which together added 0.2 percentage points to growth in 2025.

The perspective for GDP growth is no longer a question of "how much oil can we sell?" but rather "how much value can we establish?" By leveraging logistics, technology, and human ingenuity, the non-oil economy is proving to be a more balanced, predictable, and ultimately more prosperous path forward. The future of the economy isn't just under the ground - it's in the ideas and infrastructure built above it.