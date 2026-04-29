U.S. imposes sanctions on 35 entities linked to Iran

29 April 2026 15:21 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The United States has imposed new sanctions targeting individuals and entities linked to Iran’s financial network, AzerNEWS reports.

According to a statement released by the U.S. Department of State, restrictions have been placed on 35 organizations and individuals accused of operating within Iran’s covert financial system. U.S. authorities allege that these actors are part of secret banking networks designed to help Tehran bypass existing international sanctions.

It is reported that they are talking about secret banking networks that allow them to transfer tens of billions of dollars to circumvent sanctions.

The Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control said the designated individuals and firms had facilitated the movement of the equivalent of tens of billions of dollars to circumvent sanctions.

Since February 2025, OFAC has imposed sanctions on about 1,000 Iran-related individuals, vessels and aircraft as part ‌of a ⁠campaign to exert maximum economic pressure against Iran.