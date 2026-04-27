Over 14,700 apply for arts school admission across country

27 April 2026 16:14 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Practical examinations for admission to arts schools across Azerbaijan for the 2026/2027 academic year have officially begun, AzerNEWS reports citing the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.

The exams cover music, fine arts, and choreography, and are designed to evaluate candidates' creative potential, aesthetic sense, and initial professional skills.

For the current academic year, a total of 14,733 applications for first-grade admission have been submitted through the electronic system, including applicants from the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

Of these, 12,954 candidates will sit for music exams, 1,210 for fine arts, and 569 for choreography.

Candidates and parents have been informed about exam dates, venues, and other necessary details via email addresses provided during registration, SMS notifications, and the "MyCulture" unified personal account system.

Admission to arts schools plays a key role in identifying children's creative abilities from an early age, guiding their professional development, and contributing to the sustainable growth of the national cultural environment.