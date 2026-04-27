Ukraine said to warn Israel about unloading stolen wheat

27 April 2026 19:43 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Ukraine has warned Israel not to unload wheat from Panormitis, a Panama-flagged cargo ship that Kiev accuses of carrying stolen wheat, Barak Ravid of Axios and Channel 12 reported on Monday, AzerNEWS reports.

According to a Ukrainian diplomat, the Panormitis is carrying wheat obtained from the occupied Ukrainian territories and is heading for the Israeli port of Haifa.

They added that Israel previously allowed one ship to unload the wheat from the Ukrainian territories that Russia has claimed, ignoring Kiev's demand not to do so.

"If this ship and its cargo are not rejected, we reserve the right to use the full range of international diplomatic and legal responses," the source stressed.