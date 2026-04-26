Ministry of Emergency Situations educates public on safety during emergencies [PHOTOS]

26 April 2026 16:07 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The relevant agencies of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) have organized a series of events to educate the public on proper behavior during emergencies, AzerNEWS reports.

These events were held with the participation of experts from the State Fire Control, Small Vessels Supervision, and Water Rescue State Services of the MES.

The Baku Regional Center (RC) conducted awareness events at the Research Institute of Obstetrics and Gynecology in Yasamal District, the Baku Youth Center in Sabunçu District, the Central Oil Workers Hospital in Khatai District, Lyceum No. 287 "Zəkalar," and Secondary School No. 63. The Sumqayit RC held events at Khirdalan Medical Center, Altiagaj Village Secondary School in Xızı District, and Novkhani Village Secondary School No. 1 in Absheron District. The Southern RC organized activities at Ballabur Village Secondary School in Lankaran District.

Additionally, the Aran RC conducted events at the Yevlakh City Executive Authority office for the Aran settlement administrative area and at Kindergarten No. 1 in Zardab City. The Ganja RC held an event at Secondary School No. 15 named after M. Azizbeyov in Ganja City. The Mughan RC visited Neftchala City Secondary School No. 3 named after N. Ganjavi. The Karabakh RC conducted activities at Mirzalibeyli Village Secondary School named after Asman Ismayilov in Barda District.

The Northwest RC held events at Chaparly Village Secondary School named after I. Rustamov in Agsu District, and the Northern RC conducted activities at B. Hemya Village Secondary School in Siyazan District.

The purpose of these events was to provide citizens with the necessary knowledge about how to act during potential natural and man-made emergencies.

Participants were provided detailed information on the classification of emergencies, typical hazards in Azerbaijan, including fires and earthquakes, and essential safety rules. The function of the MES "112" hotline was explained, and the proper use of basic fire-extinguishing equipment was demonstrated.

During the interactive sessions, participants' questions were answered thoroughly, allowing citizens to gain practical knowledge on emergency preparedness.