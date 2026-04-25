UK cancer cases hit record high of over 400,000 a year

25 April 2026 21:24 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

More than 403,000 people are diagnosed with cancer each year in the United Kingdom, according to new data released by Cancer Research UK.

The report highlights that the number of cases has reached a record high, with one person receiving a cancer diagnosis approximately every 80 seconds.

The data shows that cancer incidence has risen to 620 cases per 100,000 people, compared to 610 cases per 100,000 a decade ago.

Smoking alone accounts for about 57,700 cancer cases each year, the report said.

Despite the rising numbers, survival rates have improved significantly, with around half of patients now expected to live at least 10 years after diagnosis.

The proportion of cancers identified at an early stage has increased only slightly, from 54% to 55% over the same ten-year period.

Experts emphasize that without expanded screening, improved early detection, and targeted prevention strategies, the rising case numbers will continue to overwhelm the National Health Service (NHS).

Image: Leah Millis / Reuters