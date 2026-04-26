Azerbaijan, EU discuss social reforms and cooperation in labor and employment [PHOTOS]

26 April 2026 17:29 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population held a meeting with Marijana Kujundzic, head of the European Union Delegation to Azerbaijan, to review recent social reforms and explore opportunities for future collaboration in labor, employment, and social protection, AzerNEWS reports.

During the meeting, Minister Anar Aliyev highlighted the country's progress in social reforms, including increases in social benefits, implementation of digital solutions in labor and social protection services, and improvements in transparency and accessibility.

He also pointed out that the benefits of the DOST model, active employment programs, and ongoing efforts to align labor legislation with international standards.

The minister noted recent changes in labor laws aimed at promoting gender equality and highlighted Azerbaijan's membership in the International Coalition for Equal Pay.

He also underlined the importance of joint projects with the EU in social protection, medical and social rehabilitation, insurance and pensions, and employment. The ministry's cooperation with the European Training Foundation was cited as a key example of successful partnership.

Marijana Kujundzic expressed her positive view of Azerbaijan's social reforms and emphasized the meeting's significance in continuing collaboration and launching new joint projects.

The discussions also addressed future cooperation opportunities in labor, employment, and social protection to further strengthen the country's social development initiatives.