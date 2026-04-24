China restricts exports to seven EU companies

24 April 2026 21:53 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

China’s Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) announced on Friday that it has added five entities from the European Union to its export control list, effectively prohibiting them from receiving so-called “dual-use” goods and technologies that could have both civilian and military applications, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

The companies affected include Belgium-based firearms manufacturer Herstal and FN Browning Group, Czech firms Omnipol, SpaceKnow, and Excalibur Army, as well as the Czech Aeronautical Research and Test Institute and Germany’s Hensoldt AG.

According to the ministry, the decision was taken to “safeguard national security and interests and fulfill international obligations such as non-proliferation.” It also emphasized that “any ongoing related activities must be immediately ceased.”

The move reflects growing tensions between China and several Western countries over advanced technologies, particularly in areas such as aerospace systems, surveillance equipment, and defense-related AI analytics. Analysts note that companies like SpaceKnow, which specializes in satellite data and geospatial intelligence, highlight how modern export restrictions are increasingly focused not only on traditional weapons but also on dual-use digital technologies.

Observers also suggest that the decision could further complicate already strained EU–China trade relations, especially at a time when both sides are competing in high-tech and defense-adjacent industries. Some experts warn that such measures may accelerate supply chain diversification as European firms seek to reduce exposure to regulatory risks in key Asian markets.