Baku to host Rhythmic Gymnastics European Cup

23 April 2026 16:03 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A total of 194 athletes from 31 countries will compete for medals at the 2026 Rhythmic Gymnastics European Cup in Baku, AzerNEWS reports.

Among them, 137 will participate in the senior category, while 57 will compete in the junior category.

Note that the European Cup will take place from April 30 to May 3.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognised by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organisation of the gymnastics events did not go unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.